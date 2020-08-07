‘I Have To Constantly Look Over My Shoulder’: Pressure Washer In Portland Describes How ‘War Zone’ Affects His Night Job

The Daily Caller spoke with a pressure washer in downtown Portland, Oregon about how nightly riots have affected his ability to perform his job in the city.

Phillip said he works the graveyard shift cleaning city streets and bus stops for an area that typically includes the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse – an area recently targeted by rioters. He spoke to the Caller’s media reporter Shelby Talcott about what he has seen, experienced and how he has had to alter what he does as a result of the unrest.

“It’s off-limits,” Phillip said as he explained how he hasn’t been able to clean that area of downtown. “Even if we wanted to, I mean, it would be … we would get reprimanded at work for doing so. So whenever all this blows over, we have a lot of work to do.”

“It definitely affects my work in a big way. I have to constantly look over my shoulder, I’m hyper-vigilant on what’s going on around me.” (RELATED: Inside The Riots: These Reporters Were On The Ground In Portland For Five Nights)

