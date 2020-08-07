Purdue Superstar Rondale Moore Opts Out Of The Season To Prepare For NFL Draft

Purdue superstar Rondale Moore is done playing college football.

The best player on the Boilermakers announced late Thursday that he was skipping the rest of his college eligibility to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Moore is the latest college superstar to opt out of the 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Obviously, you have to tip your cap to Moore and wish him nothing but the best going forward. Players have to make decisions based on what’s best for them personally.

If he thinks skipping the season during the coronavirus pandemic to prepare for the NFL is what’s best for him, then he has to do it.

You can’t knock a guy for trying to get paid.

Having said that, this is just a brutal hit for Purdue, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Moore was hands down the most talented player on the Boilermakers.

Purdue wasn’t going to be a dominant team no matter what in 2020. They’re definitely not going to be great now that the best player on the roster has bounced.

As a Wisconsin fan, you certainly won’t see me shedding any tears. Our game against Purdue just got a whole hell of a lot easier.