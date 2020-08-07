Report: Louisville Kicks 3 Players Off The Soccer Team After Party Tied To Coronavirus Outbreak

Multiple Louisville soccer players have been kicked off of the team after a recent party.

A party last weekend has been viewed as ground zero for a gigantic coronavirus outbreak among athletes on campus, and now the school has dropped the hammer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Louisville announces that it has suspended all activities for four athletic teams after 29 positive COVID-19 tests linked to an off-campus party. pic.twitter.com/QIPUsG0zzZ — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) August 5, 2020

According to USA Today, the three soccer players who allegedly organized the party have been removed from the soccer team. USA Today reported that all three “had prior team violations.” The names of the removed players weren’t released.

According to Cameron Teague, another three players were suspended because of the party.

Three other members of the team have been suspended as well. Wow. — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) August 6, 2020

Following the party, Louisville suspended workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

Good for Louisville for pulling the trigger on this move. We’re in a wild time, and that means extreme measures must be taken.

If you want to play on scholarship at an athletic program, then you need to understand the stakes. Accept them or don’t.

If you don’t, then get the hell out. Hosting a banger with your crew and pretty much shutting down an athletic department is next level stupid.

There has to be consequences for actions like that, and a message had to be sent. Louisville dropped the hammer.

I’m guessing players will think twice going forward before throwing another huge party during the coronavirus pandemic.

Either make the necessary sacrifices to save sports, or get the hell out. It’s truly that simple.