REPORT: The SEC Won’t Release The Football Schedule Until Next Week

The SEC will reportedly not release the 2020 football schedule for at least a few more days.

Conferences around the country have been releasing their schedules for the season during the coronavirus pandemic, but we haven’t seen a schedule out of the SEC. Well, it doesn’t sound like it’s coming today or this weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview on SportsTalk Mississippi, Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said that the SEC schedule isn’t coming until next week.

Dr. Mark Keenum said during an interview on @supertalk that later today SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will reveal the 2 additional SEC opponents for each team with schedules to be released next week. https://t.co/ts89a3W9Hi — SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) August 7, 2020

What the hell is taking the SEC so long to figure out a schedule? It’s a football schedule. It’s not D-Day battle plans.

Every team is playing two additional SEC games. Pick two games, slap them on the schedule and let’s get the games rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

This doesn’t have to take forever. It’s college football. It’s not the moon landing. Hell, let Greg Sankey blindfold himself and just pick names out of a box.

I don’t care how the SEC does it as long as it gets done. There’s no reason for this to be taking so long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jul 14, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

Let’s hope it shows up early next week and not late. Seriously, fans are ready and waiting! Give us the games!