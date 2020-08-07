Skip The Barber And Snag The Luxitude Groomer, Now 60% Off

Getting your hair cut, let alone keeping your beard perfectly trimmed is no easy feat these days. But if you’re starting to scare coworkers away on Zoom calls because you look like Tom Hanks in Castaway, it may be time to take grooming into your own hands. Just sayin’.

Before you shake your head at the idea of spending a fortune on a new fancy shaving gadget, we’ve got some good news, This high-end Luxitude Groomer, which usually markets at $60 bucks, is now a whopping 60% off for a limited time. That means for under $25 bucks, you can trim, shave and shape your mustache, beard, or whatever else with ease, without ever having to step foot into a barbershop.

If you need more than just a little snip to the beard or mustache, the Luxitude Groomer is a one-stop-shop for all your shaving needs. Its dynamic design makes it easy to use for mustache and beard shaving, body shaving, and precise facial styling. And thanks to its custom cut steel blades, it can hold an edge far longer than other run-of-the-mill shaving tools out there.

Using the Luxitude Groomer is super easy. The tool comes with a handy charging dock compatible with both 110V and 220V, along with four clipper heads, a lubricant, and a shaving brush. It even comes with a sleek traveling case so you never have to go anywhere without looking your absolute best.

Still skeptical about putting the Luxitude Groomer to that beard of yours? Check out what real users are saying about the awesome tool.

“This is my first trimmer and it’s great. I’ve always gone to the barber to get my goatee trimmed which cost me about $10. Not that I am unemployed, I decided to do it myself and I break even the next time I use it. Fantastic!” – Goatee Man

For a limited time, you can get the Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer & Shaver for just $23.99 — that’s a whopping 60% off its normal price!

