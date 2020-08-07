These Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds Are Now Just $14.99

Unfortunately, when it comes to wireless earbuds, inexpensive almost never means high-quality. But with many high-end audio accessories costing a pretty penny, you’re often stuck listening to dull, underwhelming hums of everyday wireless buds. Too bad you can’t have the best of both worlds, right?

Thanks to the brilliant minds behind these Skullcandy Jib Wireless Buds, you can enjoy superior sound without breaking the bank. In fact, at just $14.99, this deal’s almost too good to be true. That’s because Skullcandy provides you with all the essential features you want in a pair of wireless earbuds without sacrificing on quality, including extended playing time, easy-to-use controls, and, of course, crisp, clear audio.

Whether you need them to listen to music while you hike or return calls as you deal with things around the house, Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds are just the man for the job. Thanks to their use of Bluetooth wireless technology, syncing them up to your phone is a piece of cake, giving you access to contacts, music, podcasts, and more without having to lift a finger. And thanks to the buds’ impressive battery life of 6 hours per charge, this accessory is ideal for both work and play.

Still not convinced these Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds are for you? Take a look at what actual users are saying about them online.

“Honestly love these, I got them for Christmas and I use them daily w/o problem despite the large amount of abuse they receive by being thrown around, dropped, accidentally stepped on and more. If you are on the fence about these BUY THEM, you won’t be disappointed.” – Catherine

“I am very impressed with the noise-canceling on these earbuds. The sound quality is the best in any earbuds I’ve ever had. They’re very high quality for the low price!” – Elizabeth M.

“Sound quality is awesome, lightweight and classic look. Received within 24 hours after ordered! I love it!” – Holly

For a limited time, you can snag a pair of Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds for 50% off, making them a mere $14.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.