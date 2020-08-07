Will Muschamp Says South Carolina Players Need To Live ‘Boring Lives,’ Takes A Joking Shot At Paul Finebaum

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was in prime form during a Thursday interview.

Muschamp spoke with Paul Finebaum about the upcoming football season during the coronavirus pandemic, and he had some jokes.

The leader of the Gamecocks said his players need to lead “boring lives” to avoid getting sick during the pandemic. What kind of template should players be looking for?

Muschamp told Finebaum, “I look back to your high school days and your college days. I can’t imagine you had many dates. Our guys need to lead their lives like Paul Finebaum did in college.”

Just a brutal shot at Finebaum from Muschamp. If you don’t find what Muschamp said to be funny, then you just don’t understand great humor.

Using Paul Finebaum’s dating life as an example for his players to follow during the coronavirus pandemic is hilarious.

Muschamp is also 100% correct. Any person tied to college football that I’ve spoken to has told me campus life is the biggest concern for players getting the virus.

You know what college athletes like? Women. They really like women, and campuses are about to be full again. That’s potentially going to be a huge issue for programs.

How are players going to stay safe? By living like Paul Finebaum did in college! What a based and epic line from Muschamp. One of the best we’ve heard in a long time.

Never change, Muschamp!