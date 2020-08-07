Editorial

Tucker Poolman Shows Off Facial Injury After Getting Hit By A Puck

Tucker Poolman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1291397440562696194)

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman’s face appears to be in rough shape.

Poolman took a puck to the face Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, and left behind a trail of blood as he left the ice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s showing fans what kind of condition he’s in, and it looks like his face must be in a world of pain.

You can watch a video from the NHL below, but this one might turn your stomach!

Poolman might be all smiles, but damn, that sure does look like it hurts a whole hell of a lot. His face is just protruding out.

I guess that’s what happens when you take a puck to the face.

Say whatever you want, but that’s a gross injury. Imagine walking down the street and seeing a guy with a facial injury like that just walking around.

The craziest part about this whole thing is that Poolman actually returned to the game! That’s hockey tough!

Let us know what you think of his injury in the comments!