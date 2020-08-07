Tucker Poolman Shows Off Facial Injury After Getting Hit By A Puck

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman’s face appears to be in rough shape.

Poolman took a puck to the face Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, and left behind a trail of blood as he left the ice.

#GoJetsGo Tucker Poolman catches the puck in the face after going for this block. pic.twitter.com/CWtlMyHeRu — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) August 4, 2020

Now, he’s showing fans what kind of condition he’s in, and it looks like his face must be in a world of pain.

You can watch a video from the NHL below, but this one might turn your stomach!

⚠️ Warning ⚠️ Tucker Poolman took a puck to the face on Tuesday and the results were, uh, well ask Andrew Copp (@Copp94). #StanleyCup Confidential pic.twitter.com/d2FRfOZJ1w — NHL (@NHL) August 6, 2020

Poolman might be all smiles, but damn, that sure does look like it hurts a whole hell of a lot. His face is just protruding out.

I guess that’s what happens when you take a puck to the face.

Say whatever you want, but that’s a gross injury. Imagine walking down the street and seeing a guy with a facial injury like that just walking around.

The craziest part about this whole thing is that Poolman actually returned to the game! That’s hockey tough!

Jets defender Tucker Poolman blocks a shot with the side of his head and exits with an injury, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. pic.twitter.com/aXyNwYyAjC — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) August 4, 2020

