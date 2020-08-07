Wisconsin Badgers Have Had A Total Of 21 Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Wisconsin Badgers have done a solid job of handling coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Badgers have only had a total of 21 cases of coronavirus after administering 1,788 tests to athletes and staff members. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin has tested total of 1,788 student-athletes, coaches & staff for COVID w/21 student-athletes testing positive — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020

Is 21 total cases outstanding? Probably not, but it’s also a very manageable number. We’re talking about 21 cases after a total of 1,788 tests.

That’s a number I’ll live with any day of the week. There’s literally no reason at all to panic about having a total of 21 cases after nearly 1,800 tests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

If anything, I’d argue that only having 21 cases is reason for great optimism. It’s a sign that the Badgers have things under control.

If we can keep up the momentum and fight for the next few months, then we’re absolutely going to have the football season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

I’m not surprised at all that Wisconsin is handling the situation like true pros. It’s what we do. We want football to happen, and the program is getting the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Now, let’s just keep up the work for the next few months! We all need football to happen!