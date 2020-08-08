Man Suffers Brutal Belly Flop In Painful Video

One man learned the hard way that belly flops aren’t smart.

In a video tweeted by @5thYear, a man attempted to do a backflip into a lake, but things didn’t end well at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Instead of a smooth landing, the man belly flopped into the water in absolutely brutal fashion. You can watch the painful video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Send it into the weekend like (via @youknowgrant/IG) pic.twitter.com/bwmTZyjetU — 5th Year (@5thYear) August 7, 2020

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. Sometimes you’re flying high for the cameras and the Instagram likes. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The next moment, you’re in a world of pain when things don’t go as planned. That’s honestly one of the worst belly flops that I’ve ever seen. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While we’re on the subject, I once saw a kid belly flop off of a diving board that was about 20 feet in the air. I’ve never seen a kid cry like that in my life. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

He was balling and the entire front part of his body was red. It was just brutal on every level.

Don’t do it, folks! It’s not worth the Instagram clout!