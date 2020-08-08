Joe Biden Says He’s Chosen A Running Mate — Then Jokes It’s A Fox News Reporter

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday morning that he has chosen a running mate for the 2020 presidential election — and then he joked that it was Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Doocy, who has been following Biden for Fox News since he announced his candidacy, shared video of the former VP answering the question that everyone has been asking: “Have you chosen a running mate?” (RELATED: All The Times Joe Biden’s Basement Interviews Required ‘Clarification’ — Or A Full-On Apology)

WATCH:

Biden was on a bike ride in a Delaware state park, wearing a face mask and aviator sunglasses, when Doocy caught up with him.

“Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate?” Doocy asked.

“Yeah, I have,” Biden replied.

Doocy followed with the inevitable, “Who is it?”

“You!” Biden responded as he passed Doocy and continued on his way.

Biden’s campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo responded to the video, saying, “Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it’s not @pdoocy of @FoxNews.”

Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it’s not @pdoocy of @FoxNews. https://t.co/iMfqMGepTE — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 8, 2020

Recent reports have indicated that Biden had narrowed the list down to just two contenders — former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Gotta give the edge to Harris https://t.co/WnwZmBfKS2 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 5, 2020

But it was also reported that Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have met with Biden as recently as last week to discuss the position.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Joe Biden to discuss VP job, sources say https://t.co/tbBHfrahKZ pic.twitter.com/rPtcMc1fUZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 8, 2020

The Biden campaign said that an announcement would be made in August, but Doocy said that even now that the former VP appears to have made his selection, they have given no indication as to a date that might happen.