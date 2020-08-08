Ohio State Star Tuf Borland Hits Back At Claims That College Athletes Are Exploited

Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland hit back at claims that college athletes are exploited.

PAC-12 football players recently released a list of demands and threatened to boycott the season if they weren’t met. The PAC-12 letter specifically talked about how players are exploited in college sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

Big 10 players also released a letter, but focused mostly on player safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Borland doesn’t want to hear anything about athletes being exploited, and it sounds like he thinks the idea is nonsense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune) on Aug 5, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

“It has been said that college athletes are being ‘exploited’ not only in the stated letter but also in the media. We recognize that there are risks, but we have all chosen to be here and want a chance to play this fall,” Borland wrote in part when talking about claims that athletes are exploited.

Borland also applauded the efforts of OSU to keep players safe. You can read his full letter below.

Good for Borland for speaking up. College football players are kings on their respective campuses. It’s laughable to say they’re exploited.

The PAC-12 letter literally reads like a hostage note during a negotiation with the kidnappers. They demanded that coaches make less money!

Who the hell do these players think they are?

College football players have access to great medical resources, nutritionists, outstanding food, they’re handed a gigantic platform and they get a free education.

Should changes be made when it comes to their ability to profit? Sure, but nobody forces players to play college football.

As Borland pointed out, the guys are choosing to be there.

We are sacrificing some comfort by wearing masks and socially distancing for the sake of health and safety. We all want a season, but we need to work together to make sure we do it the right way — safely.#MasksOnOhio #IWantASeason #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/ChxF8w5GWb — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 6, 2020

If players don’t want to play, then don’t play. It’s truly that simple. Don’t release dumb letters demanding outrageous things.