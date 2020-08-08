REPORT: Big 10 Presidents Will Meet Saturday, Canceling The Football Season Is Reportedly An Option

The Big 10 presidents will reportedly meet Saturday to discuss the football season.

According to Pete Thamel, the leaders in the conference will meet, and “there’s some presidential momentum for canceling the fall football season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thamel added that “all options are on the table” and the conference won’t go to padded practices just yet.

Source: Big Ten presidents are meeting today. All options are on the table. There’s some presidential momentum for canceling the fall football season. It’s unknown if there’s enough support to make that decision today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2020

News: The Big Ten announces that it will not progress to padded football practices, which is known as “Day 3” of the acclimatization practice period. (They will be able to practice in helmets.) The league wants further evaluation before it progresses to full-contact practices. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2020

Well, we’re officially on the brink. We’re officially at the worst point in the entire war against coronavirus for college football.

The MAC already closed up shop for the fall because of coronavirus, and now it sounds like the Big 10 is very much considering doing the same.

To say this is a disaster would be a gross understatement. At this point, it looks like we’re very much trending in the wrong direction.

If the Big 10 pulls the plug on the football season, then it won’t take long at all for other conferences to do the same.

Once one major conference goes, it’ll all be over very fast.

We’re on the brink, and it’s not looking good. I hope like hell I’m wrong, but things are looking really bad right now.