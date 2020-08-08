Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Will Play The 2020 Season, Considered Opting Out

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is all in on the 2020 season.

With several players opting out of the upcoming season because of coronavirus, it’s fair to ask if star players will sit out to prepare for the NFL. The Heisman candidate admitted that he considered it, but he will play for Clemson this year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

“Yeah, I think everyone’s thought about it just with everything going on, but since I made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it again. That’s my decision. I’m committed,” Lawrence told the Greenville News when discussing the 2020 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

Well, I’m glad that’s on the record, and Lawrence is all in. We now have commitments from the two best quarterbacks in America to play the season.

Ohio State phenom Justin Fields has committed to playing and Trevor Lawrence has as well. The two biggest names in college football are locked and loaded for the 2020 campaign.

While I understand why Lawrence would consider sitting out, I’m pumped that he’s all in on playing. He’s a hell of a player and a ton of fun to watch.

With him under center, Clemson should be expected to absolutely dominate the ACC. It just wouldn’t be the same if he sat out.

It’s going to be a fun year with Lawrence slinging it for the Tigers. That much is for sure.