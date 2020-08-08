University Of Georgia Says Students Should ‘Consider Wearing A Mask During Sex’

The University of Georgia wants students to wear masks while having sex.

That's right, folks! The Bulldogs don't want the virus spreading through sexual activity, and that means wearing a mask while engaged in intimacy.

According to Outkick, UGA sent out a notice for students on campus when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus and sex, and wrote, "consider wearing a face mask during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can further spread the virus, and wearing a mask can reduce the risk."

It gets even better. Georgia also told students to "get creative with sexual positions" so that your face isn't too close to your partner.

Yeah, this advice will be followed by nobody. Not that I'm fortunate enough to ever have sex, but if I was, I damn sure wouldn't wear a mask.

Wearing a mask during sex sounds like the stupidest idea that I've ever heard. I'm also not anti-mask. In fact, I'm on the record that I think you should wear one if it helps save the football season.

Yet, there’s still no chance this is necessary. If you’re having sex, then you’re okay with physical contact. At that point, who the hell cares about a mask?

Imagine things getting hot and heavy, and then telling a woman that she needs to mask up. This something that sounds like it was cooked up by Michael Scott after watching a tutorial on YouTube.

Be safe out there, but let’s not be outrageous. I don’t think there’s a person on the planet who is going to wear a mask during sex.

It’s just not going to happen.