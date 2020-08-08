Valerie Loureda Knocks Out Tara Graff In Brutal Fashion

Valerie Loureda lit up Tara Graff during a Friday night Bellator fight.

Loureda got Graff on the ground, and then it was game over as she proceeded to get the knockout by repeatedly smashing her opponent's face.

Watch the insane moment below.

She hit the buzzer-beater KO and then the celebration began for @valerielouredaa ???????? (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/XoJEnTs2g4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020

That’s about as crazy as it gets when it comes to knockouts in the world of MMA. Loureda absolutely destroyed Graff.

She put her on the ground, went to town, got the victory and proceeded to do a little dance for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master Valerie Loureda ???? (@valerieloureda) on Aug 7, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great MMA knockout. That will always get the people up and cheering.

That’s exactly what Loureda accomplished Friday night by just destroying Graff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master Valerie Loureda ???? (@valerieloureda) on Jun 24, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

Major props to her on the awesome performance and huge win. That’s what we love to see!