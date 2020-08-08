Washington Football Team Releases Derrius Guice After He’s Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

The Washington Football Team has released Derrius Guice after he was arrested Friday.

According to ESPN, Guice was charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and a count of destruction of property that stem from three different alleged incidents from February through April. Specific details from the alleged incidents aren’t included in ESPN’s report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former LSU star turned himself in Friday to face the domestic violence charges, and the team released him shortly afterwards. You can read a statement from the Redskins below.

Washington released RB Derrius Guice after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/t0yWjSgs4I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2020

As always, it’s important to note that Guice is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America.

Having said that, Guice probably won’t be back on a football field anytime soon. I don’t see an NFL team signing a guy with these charges hanging over his head.

Even if a team did jump in and sign the former LSU superstar, the league would almost certainly not allow him to step on a field.

Innocent or guilty, Roger Goodell isn’t going to let a guy facing a strangulation charge anywhere near an NFL game. That’s just a fact.

We’ll see what comes of the case as the criminal justice system runs its course, but I think there’s a high chance Guice has played his last snap of football for the foreseeable future.