Conor McGregor Gets Engaged To Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Dee Devlin.
The UFC legend posted an Instagram photo Saturday of Devlin with a gigantic ring on her finger, and he captioned it, "What a birthday, my future wife!"
Obviously, we’re a very pro-love publication, and you’ll never hear us complain about somebody getting engaged.
McGregor is taking a huge step forward in his life, and he should be applauded for it. Getting married is a gigantic step in the life of anyone.
Is McGregor just crushing life or is he just crushing life? The answer is yes. He’s out here just dominating and living his best life.
He’s made a sickening amount of money in the UFC, he’s a retired man (if you want to believe that) and now he’s getting hitched.
To say McGregor is on a roll would be an understatement. He’s just crushing it on every single level.
Props to McGregor for getting engaged to Devlin! We love to see it.