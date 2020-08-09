Deion Sanders Says Football Will ‘Go On Without’ All The Players Opting Out

Deion Sanders had a blunt message for players opting out of the football season.

Players at the college and NFL level are opting out of the upcoming season because of concerns about coronavirus, and Sanders doesn't sound like he cares at all.

In fact, he wants players to know that they won’t be missed. Sanders tweeted in part, “All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself.”

All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 7, 2020

That’s about as blunt as it gets, and Sanders is also 100% correct when he says the game will go on without the players opting out.

Short of the entire season being canceled, which is a very real possibility, the games aren’t stopping because some players don’t play.

College football and the NFL aren’t coming to a grinding halt because a few dozen players don’t want to take the field.

Will it suck to not have some stars out there? Sure, but it’s still football. Fans just want to see games, and we’ll still take them with a smile on our faces if players sit out.

I’m sure people will complain about Sanders’ bluntness, but he’s correct. With or without the players opting out, the games aren’t stopping.