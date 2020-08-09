POLL: 87.3% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

The vast majority of people expect coronavirus to have an impact on the football season.

In the latest poll, 87.3% of the 5,514 voters voted that the virus will impact the season. Only 12.7% of people don’t think there’ll be an impact.

I’d love to hear the logic of the 12.7%. I’d love to hear why they think there won’t be an impact on the season because of coronavirus.

Have they not watched the news? Have they not turned on a TV in the past two months? What world are they living in?

It’s not a question at this point of whether or not the season will be impacted. It 100% will be. At this point, it’s a question of whether or not the season even happens.

I’m not an expert on much, but I have enough sense to see when something isn’t trending in a great direction.

Right now, the state of college football is really bad and there’s a real chance the season doesn’t happen.

That’s just the reality of the situation. You can ignore it if you want, but that’s where we’re at.