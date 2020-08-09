Power Five Athletic Director Says It’s ‘Inevitable’ That The Football Season Gets Canceled In The Fall

The most powerful people in college athletics don’t believe the football season will happen.

In the past couple days, the world of college football has plunged into chaos because of coronavirus. The MAC pulled the plug on their season, and the Big 10 appears to be on the brink. Some of the most powerful athletic directors in America don’t believe the season will occur as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed Power Five athletic director told CBS Sports, “I think it’s inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall].”

Another unnamed P5 AD told the publication, “It’s not fair what we’re doing to our coaches and student-athletes. The sooner we can come to a finality, the better.”

This is not the kind of attitude and spirit we need right now. We need positivity. We need optimism. We don’t need unnamed P5 ADs talking about the season getting canceled.

Nothing is inevitable. Nothing is inevitable at all. Yes, I’ll grant you all that things aren’t going well, but that hardly means that we have to throw in the towel right now.

Why the hell would we make a call on football right now? That’s not necessary or smart at all. There’s still a ton of time between now, and the start of the season.

Could things get worse? Sure, but they could also get better. Either way, talking about how the season for sure is getting canceled in early August seems foolish.

Let things develop a bit more and we’ll go from there. There’s no reason to panic.