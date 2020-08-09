REPORT: The Big 10 Is Preparing To Cancel Football, Emergency Meeting Held With Power 5 Commissioners

The Big 10 is reportedly preparing to officially cancel the football season.

According to ESPN, the commissioners of the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday, and the belief is that the B1G is ready to shut the whole thing down during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported that the Big 10 “wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them.”

Ross Dellenger also reported the same.

College football sources tell @SInow that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week. https://t.co/vT1JIQYHrC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020

This is as real as it’s ever going to get, folks. We’re officially at the brink of no football in the fall. If the B1G doesn’t play, then it can’t really get much worse.

The B1G is a powerhouse of a conference with all the resources necessary to fight coronavirus. If they can’t safely play, then nobody can.

This is the Cuban Missile crisis of our generation. We’re at the brink of all out collapse because of coronavirus and football not happening.

Hopefully, the B1G finds a way to bounce back. If not, then we’re in huge trouble.