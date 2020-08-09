REPORT: Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Prefers The Football Season Moving To The Spring

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly wants to move football to the spring.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Warren prefers a spring football season during the coronavirus pandemic, but nothing has been set in stone.

The report comes amid major chaos in the sport as the season is on the brink of not happening because of coronavirus.

Big Ten Statement:https://t.co/fY7kEWFY8g — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 8, 2020

Moving football to the spring is among the dumbest ideas on the table. It’s insanely stupid, and we can’t allow it to happen.

You can’t ask players to play games in April and May, and then turn around to start summer workouts a few weeks later to prepare for the 2021 fall season.



All we hear about is player safety during the coronavirus pandemic, which is good. However, moving games to the spring isn’t safe for players at all.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite of being safe. You’ll have star players sit out and then you’ll have other athletes trying to play 24 games in a span of eight months.

That’s an outrageously dumb proposal.



If football doesn’t happen in the fall, then it simply can’t happen until 2021. I’m not saying that because I’m cheering for that outcome.

Trust me, I’m most certainly not. However, you can’t ask young men to play spring ball and then the 2021 season in the fall.

It’d be a disaster of epic proportions.

