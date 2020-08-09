US

Riot Declared In Portland As 73rd Day Of Protests Results In Fire At Police Union Building

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Police officers in Portland declared Saturday night’s protest a riot after demonstrators set a fire in a police union building.

Saturday marked the 73rd straight day of protests and riots that have taken hold in Portland since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and it was not the first time that a fire had been set at that building.

Oregon Live reported, “The night marked the second time someone had set a fire inside the police union building, which has turned into a regular site of demonstrations against police violence and systemic racism that began in late May.” (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld Slams Portland Mayor: ‘If You Looked Up Pile Of Crap, Ted Wheeler’s Face Would Be There’)

Portland police called the situation “terribly dangerous” after the fire was set, designating the gathering a “riot.”

Police went on to direct the crowd to disperse, calling on press and legal observers to leave as well and warning, “Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.”

Portland officials issued a full statement on Saturday’s protests, making careful note that there were also groups of protesters who had remained peaceful throughout their demonstrations.

“On August 8, 2020, various mass gatherings occurred in Portland. One group marched down Northeast Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, while another group marched down Southeast 92nd Avenue. These groups were peaceful and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) did not interact with the crowd,” the report said.