Watch The Trailer For HBO’s New Limited Series ‘The Third Day’ With Jude Law

HBO’s new series “The Third Day” looks incredible.

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day is told over the first three episodes. “Summer” follows Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast, who encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. “Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Judging from the new preview that recently dropped, fans are in for an absolutely wild ride with this series. Watch the trailer below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

This series looks incredibly unsettling, and I say that as a compliment. I love dark series. They really get the heart pumping, and we know HBO is great at producing them.

The first season of “True Detective” and the first season of “Westworld” are two classic examples of HBO hitting home runs with dark content.

Now, HBO is bringing us “The Third Day” with Jude Law, and this one looks like it’s going to give viewers plenty of goosebumps.

If the preview above didn’t have you amped up, then you just don’t know great content when you see it.

You can catch “The Third Day” starting September 14 on HBO. It looks like it’s going to be awesome.