Trevor Lawrence Says Clemson Wants ‘To Play’ The 2020 Football Season

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence wants to play the 2020 season.

There's a lot of chatter right now about potentially postponing or canceling the college football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MAC already closed up shop, and more conferences might not be far behind. However, Lawrence wants to be slinging passes in the fall. He tweeted Saturday, “I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play.”

I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

We need as many players as possible to speak up and voice support for the college football season happening.

Right now, it feels like we’re on the brink of absolute collapse. I’m not saying that to scare people. I’m saying it because it’s true.

We need players to get vocal and speak up about wanting the season to happen. Lawrence is arguably the most famous person in college football.

When guys like him speak up, it inspires confidence in everyone else. We need Lawrence, Justin Fields and all the other stars to push for the season to happen.

Is it guaranteed to save football? No, but it also definitely doesn’t hurt. We need football, and I appreciate the fact that Lawrence is pushing for the games to happen.

We need as much of that as possible.