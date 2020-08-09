Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Says He’s ‘Afraid’ About The Football Season

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is very worried about the upcoming football season.

Right now, the fate of college football is very much up in the air as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The man running the Badgers doesn’t sound super confident about the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

“I’m afraid … There’s so many questions that are unanswered. I see things change every day. We have so much invested. I have a grandson playing. I’m invested in every student-athlete on our campus. I want them to be safe,” Alvarez told Yahoo Sports about the coming season.

He added, “I’m concerned. I’m very concerned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all concerned and afraid about what September holds for us.

As painful as it is for me to say, there’s a very real chance that football doesn’t happen in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

If games don’t take place during the coronavirus pandemic, then the economic pain you’ll see will be unlike anything you could ever imagine.

College towns depend on the football season for money, and the schools depend on the games for revenue. If that all disappears, then these schools and towns are in major trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Hopefully, that’s not a reality we have to face because I don’t even want to consider how bad things will get without football.

However, it’s also important to face the music. We’re clearly in a bad place, and it’s time to start preparing for any and all outcomes.