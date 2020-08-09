Wisconsin Has Had The Nation’s Top Rusher The Most Times In The Past Decade

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Wisconsin’s dominating running backs over the years.

FOX College Football tweeted out a graphic of the nation's top rusher every year since 2010, and Wisconsin had more players on the list than any other school.

The Badgers had the top rusher in 2018 (Jonathan Taylor), 2014 (Melvin Gordon) and 2011 (Montee Ball). No other school was on the list three times.

????⚡️ @BadgerFootball had more rushing leaders in the past decade than any other team Which ball carrier was your favorite to watch? pic.twitter.com/Rg4RiJbjCK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 8, 2020

As we always say about the Badgers at the running back position, we never rebuild. We simply reload.

Our play at other positions might drop off year to year depending on the roster turnover. However, we’re always loaded at running back.

You simply can’t touch the Badgers when it comes to running the rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Jan 3, 2020 at 4:17pm PST

Now, Jonathan Taylor is in the NFL, and it’s time to find out who the next great running back will be for Wisconsin.

Jalen Berger and Nakia Watson both figure to play significant roles during the 2020 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia????????‍♂️ (@kiki_watson) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

No matter what happens, I have complete and total confidence in Paul Chryst to get the job done. We simply won’t be outclassed when it comes to running the ball.