Angelina Jolie Wants Judge Overseeing Private Brad Pitt Divorce Case Removed

Angelina Jolie wants the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt removed due to his reported business relationship with Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley.

The 45-year-old actress claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel,” according to court filings obtained by the Associated Press in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016 from the “Fight Club” star, claimed that Brad’s attorney “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.” (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

The “Maleficent” star’s filings also said that, “it doesn’t matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts ‘might reasonably entertain a doubt’ about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial.”

This comes following the celebrity couple’s shocking split and lengthy custody battle. Pitt and Jolie are the parents of six kids, sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16 and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

Brad and Angelina made headlines when they tied the knot in 2014. They split up two years later and their status as single finally became official last year, with the details of the divorce still being hammered out.