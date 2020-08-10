‘Hope He Accepts’: Axios Co-Founder Says It’s Biden’s Turn To Submit To An Interview

Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei invited Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden for an interview with the outlet, after President Donald Trump accepted an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

“More than 100 million people viewed part or all of the ‘Axios on HBO’ interview between @realdonaldtrump and @jonathanvswan @axios on all platforms,” VandeHei wrote on Twitter Monday. “We offer this same interview opportunity to @joebiden and hope he accepts,” he added. (RELATED: Trump Says 2020 Election Results Could Be Delayed ‘2 Months’)

More than 100 million people viewed part or all of the “Axios on HBO” interview between @realdonaldtrump and @jonathanvswan @axios on all platforms. We offer this same interview opportunity to @joebiden and hope he accepts. — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 10, 2020

Swan and the president discussed a variety of issues, including the unrest after the death of George Floyd, according to the interview release on HBO last Monday.

During the interview, Trump said he’s doing what is needed to stop the violence in cities like Portland. He also addressed whether he would be willing to meet with the leaders of Black Lives Matter.

“Black Lives Matter started off – to me – very badly… ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.’ I got off to a bad start,” Trump said. Swan asked the president then if he would be willing to meet with the organization.

“I would, but…nobody’s asked for a meeting. Nobody’s ever asked me for a meeting,” Trump answered.

Biden has occasionally gotten tripped up in interviews and had to issue “clarifying” remarks about what he said.

Biden said last Thursday that he believed the Latino community was more diverse than the black community, during an interview at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists’s joint virtual convention.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.