Woman Slides Into The Ocean And A Shark Appears Out Of Nowhere In Crazy Video

One woman had the misfortune to slide into the ocean right next to a shark in a viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted Sunday by Barstool Sports, a woman hopped on a slide into the water off of what appears to be a boat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That certainly sounds all fine and dandy. Things then took a turn. A big shark appeared out of nowhere! You can watch the wild moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Shark Week came early this year @stooloutdoors (via ig:kevansirota) pic.twitter.com/RaFZ0AvzqA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 9, 2020

My first question is how the hell is that woman so damn chill with the fact there’s a shark that close? If it was me, I’d be ordering depth charges to be dropped. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

You think there’s any chance I’m taking any risks with a shark in the water? Hell no. I’d order anyone armed on the boat to open fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If I die in the shootout, then so be it. As long as we get the beast near me, then I’m cool with it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Everyone laughs at me because I don’t like getting in the ocean. Well, you know how many times I’ve ever slid into the water to find myself near a shark?

Never. Not a single damn time. Do you know why? Because sharks don’t hang out on land. Trust me, I’ve seen “Jaws” enough times to feel justified in my decision.

I guess we should be impressed by this woman’s calm demeanor, but it just doesn’t make sense to me. I’d be absolutely panicking.

Let us know in the comments what you’d do if you ever found yourself that close to a shark!