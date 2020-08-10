Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s Beverly Hills Mansion Sells For $32.5M

The Beverly Hills mansion Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared together as a married couple has sold yet again.

The home sold for roughly $32.5 million after being initially listed at $56 million in 2019, according to a report published Friday by the Los Angeles Times. The home was taken off the market in March after the price had been dropped to $44.5 million.

Aniston and Pitt first purchased the house in 2001 for $13.5 million after tying the knot in 2000. They later reportedly sold the house for $28 million after their infamous divorce in 2005, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Brad Pitt Remains ‘Blissfully Naive’ After Internet Freaks Out Over His Reunion With Jennifer Aniston)

The home was originally built in 1934 and features 12,000 square-feet. The house has four bedrooms and an indoor gym. The property also features a tennis pavilion and a two-story guest house.

The pictures of this mansion will blow your mind. It is one of the prettiest homes and the fact that Aniston and Pitt once lived there makes it that much cooler. Pitt and Aniston shared one of the most infamous love stories of all time and to be able to say you live in the space they once shared together is wild.