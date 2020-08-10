Cade Courtley: ‘We Live In A World Where Oxygen Is Going To Be Considered Political’

Cade Courtley, a former Navy SEAL and host of “Can You Survive This Podcast?” spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about surviving 2020, political unrest throughout the country and more.

“I was asked — when we first found out we had a pandemic — and so many people were like, ‘what should we do? What’s going on?'” Courtley said, “I said, ‘look, relax. This will run its course. The thing that scares me is when the frustration and the desperation start coming out and we start seeing civil unrest. That’s the part you need to be concerned with.”

Courtley explained further, “people are desperate. People are scared. People are angry. But folks, that does not give you the right to go out and hurt and destroy property and kill people. It’s just unfortunate. It really is.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Calls Out Democrats Ignoring Antifa Anarchy In Portland)

“At this time we live in a world where oxygen is gonna be considered political and so is the sun rising and setting,” Courtley said while discussing the politized nature of the last few months. “I’m going to predict that we won’t even be talking about COVID after the election.”

Courtley also criticized leaders for simply blaming President Donald Trump for what is happening in some of the major cities across the country, surviving the coronavirus pandemic and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Guns Matter’: The Racist History Of Gun Control

‘We Are Coming For You,’ Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Warns ‘Criminal And Vigilantes’ After A Night Of Mass Looting, Unrest

‘These Are All Signs Of Organized Activities’: Leading Security Expert Reacts To Portland Riots