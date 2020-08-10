GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Calls Trump’s Executive Orders ‘Unconstitutional Slop,’ Sparks Backlash

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse on Monday, calling him a “RINO” after Sasse criticized the president’s use of executive orders.

Trump signed four executive orders Saturday — including a payroll-tax deferral — which Sasse called an “unconstitutional” move, per National Review. (RELATED: Biden Criticized Trump’s Order Cutting Payroll Tax. During The Recession, Obama Said It Would Be ‘Inexcusable’ To Block A Similar Tax Cut)

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop. President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”

In response, the President criticized Sasse’s condemnation, claiming the senator went “rogue.”

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” the president tweeted. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

The payroll tax deferral order temporarily stops payroll taxes for anyone making less than $4,000 on a bi-weekly basis through the end of the year.

Article I Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the sole power to lay and collect taxes, but section 7508A of the Tax Code states gives the president the power to postpone tax collection during “a federally declared disaster.” Trump issued an emergency declaration back in April in response to the pandemic, which qualifies the entire United States as in a disaster.

Trump signed the executive orders after Congress failed to strike a deal on a new coronavirus relief package. Meadows said Congress and the White House were nowhere near reaching an agreement on a new relief bill.

Democrats demanded Republicans come up a trillion dollars and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rejected their bid.