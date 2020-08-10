Donald Trump Says College Football Players ‘Have Been Working Too Hard’ To Cancel The Season

President Donald Trump has finally weighed in as college football burns to the ground.

The season is in a state of absolute collapse right now because of coronavirus and Trump doesn’t want to see games canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He tweeted, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay.”

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

It’s about damn time, Mr. President. We’ve been fighting in the trenches since Saturday morning waiting for reinforcements, and he’s now finally getting involved.

I guess it’s better to show up late to the party than to never show up at all. Welcome to the show, Trump.

Since Saturday morning, the MAC canceled their season, the Big 10 reportedly is making an official announcement soon about having no games in 2020 and the sport is descending into anarchy because of coronavirus.

We need the President and everyone else to get involved to save the soul of America. President Trump should pledge right now whatever resources are necessary to make sure football happens.

Canceling the college football season is a cowardly decision based on fear, and it doesn’t help the players at all. Now, the biggest names in college football are taking a stand and fighting back to save the season. Will the media cover players BEGGING to play in the fall? pic.twitter.com/LWRXEghi3s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2020

Save the games and save America’s greatest sport. We can’t be defeated by coronavirus.