Sheriff: Man Who Shot Woman’s Estranged Husband Who Tried To Invade Home Was Using His Second Amendment Right

A Florida sheriff on Sunday said a man was exercising his Second Amendment right when he shot a home intruder who was later identified as the estranged husband of a woman he was sheltering in his home.

The unidentified Tampa-area homeowner shot 55-year-old Ronald Fleet with a .380 handgun after the divorced man kicked down the door armed with a pistol as well, according to Fox 13. A gunfight broke out between Fleet and the homeowner, forcing Fleet to withdraw.

Fleet was killed when he made a second attempt at entering the house, the local outlet reported.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but the victim was utilizing his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his family from the fear of Ronald who was carrying a gun and kicking in the door,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said, according to Fox 13. “I can’t imagine the fear they were going through.” (RELATED: Florida Sheriff ‘Highly Recommending’ Home Owners ‘Blow’ Looters ‘Back Out Of The House With Their Guns’)

The homeowner was reportedly supporting Fleet’s estranged wife while she underwent divorce proceedings. The 55-year-old, who had a prior for domestic battery, entered the residence enraged that the homeowner’s family was sheltering his wife, according to Fox News.