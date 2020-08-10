Harvey Weinstein Set To Fight Extradition To Los Angeles, Fears Being Exposed To Coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is set to fight his extradition to Los Angeles, per Monday reports.

Weinstein’s lawyer Norman Effman told TMZ the producer doesn’t want to fight extradition itself, but wants it to happen when conditions are safer.

Harvey Weinstein Fears COVID Exposure in L.A. Jails, Will Fight Extradition from NY https://t.co/AmpbhaTUyG — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2020

Effman claimed that although Weinstein has already recovered from a diagnosis of coronavirus, it’s not known if that makes him immune to the virus, TMZ reported. Weinstein’s lawyer said Wende Correctional Facility, where Weinstein has been serving out his 23-year prison sentence, has a low rate of infection and no coronavirus deaths have been reported.

Effman claimed the county’s jail system in California where Weinstein would be transferred has been hit with coronavirus outbreaks and argued that Weinstein shouldn’t be sent from a safe environment to an unsafe one. (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

His extradition was already delayed due to coronavirus in May. Weinstein has a hearing this week that will determine the terms of his extradition.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March after being indicted on charges of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

He’s still facing five felony charges of sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.