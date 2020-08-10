Kanye West Releases 10-Point Campaign Platform Amid 2020 Presidential Race

Rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West has finally released his campaign platform.

Kanye shared his 10-point plan on his new campaign website. The “All Of The Lights” singer originally announced he was joining the 202o presidential race on July 4.

Kanye West has just updated his campaign website for the first time since his failed attempt to get on the ballot in South Carolina. It includes a platform and an option to donate https://t.co/mXwEMeFui4 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 8, 2020

Kanye connected each platform point to a bible verse. He named the list “Creating a Culture of Life.”

Among his list of policy changes are restoring faith, reforming the criminal justice system, reforming police, making the environment a national security priority and promoting arts and creativity. (RELATED: Kanye West Visits Hospital Following Bizarre Public Twitter Rants)

To restore faith, Kanye would like to restore prayer in the classrooms and to reform the legal system he wants to provide “true justice, equitable for all citizens, regardless of race or ability to defend oneself in court.”

In order to do that Kanye claimed we need to “recognize the disparity in verdicts and prison sentences, caused by the lack of financial resources or legal assistance.”

Honestly, it’s not a list of the worst ideas ever. I’m just not sure Kanye has any real chance of being elected president in November.

I’m a little surprised that his wife, Kim Kardashian, hasn’t been able to get Kanye to give up on this dream.