Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome First Baby Girl Together

Actors Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed a baby girl into their family.
Pratt announced the news on his Instagram account Monday.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt captioned the photo of the tiny baby’s hand. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”
Reports that the two were expecting a child together were first confirmed by sources to People magazine in April.
Sources previously told People that Pratt and Schwarzenegger couldn’t wait “to expand their family” after getting married in a secret ceremony in June. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together)
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”
Pratt’s son Jack was a part of the couple’s dating life from the beginning.
“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” a source told the outlet. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”