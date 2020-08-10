Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome First Baby Girl Together

Actors Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Pratt announced the news on his Instagram account Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt captioned the photo of the tiny baby’s hand. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Reports that the two were expecting a child together were first confirmed by sources to People magazine in April.

Sources previously told People that Pratt and Schwarzenegger couldn’t wait “to expand their family” after getting married in a secret ceremony in June. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together)

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Pratt’s son Jack was a part of the couple’s dating life from the beginning.

“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” a source told the outlet. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”