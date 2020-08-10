Liberty University Selects Interim President While Jerry Falwell Is On Indefinite Leave

Liberty University has selected an interim president to replace Jerry Falwell Jr. during his indefinite leave, which began Friday, numerous sources reported.

Jerry Prevo will assume the role of acting president immediately, the college announced in a statement.

Prevo has served as chairman of Liberty’s school board of trustees since 2003 and recently returned as the senior pastor of a Baptist church in Alaska. He will leave his position on the board while working from the new role at the university, and is expected to begin working from the Lynchburg campus Aug. 17.

The decision to appoint Prevo was unanimous among the Board of Trustees, the statement says.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell, Jr’s indefinite leave of absence,” Prevo said.

Falwell agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the university announced Friday without elaborating. Falwell had served as president since 2007 and left the Lynchburg-based college after the executive committee requested he take an indefinite leave.

Though no reason was given for parting with Falwell, who took over the university after his father died, the decision followed after a viral photo showing Falwell vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a drink, with his arm around a woman. (RELATED: ‘Appalling’: Senior GOP Rep Calls For Falwell’s Resignation Over Viral Party Photo)

The photo prompted Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, who has ties to the university, to call on Falwell to step down, calling his “ongoing behavior appalling.”