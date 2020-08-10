Disgraced Comedian Louis C.K. Appears Alongside Dave Chappelle, Sarah Silverman And Others At Comedy Event

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. appeared on stage alongside fellow stars like Dave Chappelle and Sarah Silverman at a comedy event in Ohio.

The 52-year-old comedian was the surprise guest at “Dave Chappelle & Friends – An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” comedy show in Yellow Springs headlined by the 46-year-old comedian, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Calls Out Dave Chappelle Over Joke About Louis C.K. Accuser)

Pictures have since surfaced, showing C.K. on stage posing with Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Common and more. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live)

Artist Mathieu Bitton captioned his post, "The greatest (and only?) show on earth"

In a second he wrote, “Tonight’s surprise guest in the cornfield: Louis CK. @davechappelle @michelleisawolf @realmoamer @djtrauma #ChappelleSummerCamp @leicacamerausa #LeicaSL2 #leftarmperiod.”

As previously reported, C.K. admitted a variety of sexual misconduct claims against him were true during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“These stories are true,” the comedian shared in a statement. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d–k without asking first, which is also true.”

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d–k isn’t a question,” he added. “It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Chappelle showed support for his “very good friend” and defended him during his 2019 Netflix special, “Sticks and Stones,” per Entertainment Weekly.

“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident… He didn’t do anything you can call the police for,” Chappelle explained.

“I dare you to try. … They ruined this n—’s life, and now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women,” he added. “What the f— is your agenda, ladies?”

The disgraced comedian has since made several attempts to make a comeback after returning to the stage less than a year after the accusations came out.