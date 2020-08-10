The NFL Season Starts In 1 Month When The Chiefs And Texans Play

We’re officially one month away from the start of the NFL season.

In one month, the Texans will hit the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 10 to get the NFL season started.

Chiefs and Texans open the NFL season Thursday, Sept. 10, one month from tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2020

It feels like it was a lifetime ago when we last had football in this country. Given the current situation with college football during the coronavirus pandemic, this country needs the NFL more than ever.

In one month, we’re going to get Patrick Mahomes on the field slinging passes against the Texans and Deshaun Watson.

It’s a hell of a game to get the NFL season started.

Obviously, there are still a ton of things up in the air because of coronavirus, and we still have to remain flexible.

Given the ongoing pandemic, we have no real idea how the season will unfold. If it stays as scheduled, then we’re going to be in for a fun season.

This country needs football, and we’re going to get it in a month. I can’t wait!