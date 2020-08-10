Parents Of Ohio State Football Players Release Letter In Support Of The Season Happening

Parents of Ohio State football players want the season to happen.

According to Joey Kaufman, players’ parents released a letter in support of playing football in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, and stated in part, “as parents, we strongly believe our sons want to play the upcoming season and have full trust the university and coaching staff along with medical experts have found a safe way for that to occur.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full letter below.

Parents of Ohio State football players have released a letter that advocates for a season to be held this fall. “While we recognize the risk cannot be eliminated, we believe the risk is minimal and the season can safely and responsibly occur.” pic.twitter.com/GWGFDxyA7Y — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) August 10, 2020

So, just for the record, we now have the players and their parents pushing for the season to happen. Outside of some university presidents and some people in the media, is any large number of people tied to the sport actually against playing?

If the players want to play, coaches want to coach and parents are okay with it, then why the hell aren’t we playing football?

This situation is officially spiraling out of control, and it’s time to bring things back to reality.

Canceling the college football season is a cowardly decision based on fear, and it doesn’t help the players at all. Now, the biggest names in college football are taking a stand and fighting back to save the season. Will the media cover players BEGGING to play in the fall? pic.twitter.com/LWRXEghi3s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2020

There’s no reason to not play the games during the coronavirus pandemic if it can be done safely, which seems very possible.

Canceling the season is robbing these kids of a year of play, and we can’t allow that to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Let them play! Let this country have college football!