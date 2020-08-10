Over 100 People Arrested, 13 Officers Injured Amid Mass Overnight Looting And Unrest In Chicago

Over 100 people were arrested and 13 officers injured amid overnight looting and violence in Chicago, Illinois, overnight Sunday, according to police officials.

Hundreds of people descended on parts of Chicago after officers reportedly shot a suspect who was accused of having a gun. Police shot the suspect following a shootout and the man was taken to a hospital, according to Newsweek.

“These individuals engaged in what can only be described as brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction,” Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday regarding the looting. “And to be clear, this had nothing to do with legitimate, protected First Amendment expression.”

One sergeant was hit with a bottle and another had his nose broken amid the rioting, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday. Officers recovered five guns over the course of the looting and rioting, he added. (RELATED: ‘We Are Coming For You,’ Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Warns ‘Criminal And Vigilantes’ After A Night Of Mass Looting, Unrest)

“This wasn’t an organized protest, it was an incident of pure criminality,” Brown said during a press conference according to NBC News. “Criminals took to streets with confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions. I refuse to let these cowardly acts hold our city hostage.”

WATCH:

UPDATE: Mayor Lightfoot joins CPD Superintendent Brown to provide update on overnight criminal activity. https://t.co/84k7ybMJuY — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 10, 2020

The looting, which is believed to be a result of the officer-related shooting, came following misinformation within the neighborhood, according to Brown. Access to downtown Chicago will be “restricted” beginning Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m., Brown announced.

Other neighborhoods will be monitored by Chicago police and there will be a heavy police presence throughout downtown.