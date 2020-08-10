POLL: 73% Of People Don’t Think The College Football Season Will Happen

The majority of people don’t expect college football to happen in the fall.

As we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of football is very much up in the air, and it seems like people are giving up hope. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The college football season has officially been put on life support. In the past few hours: – MAC cancels the season.

– Big 10 on the brink.

– Major talk of canceling the whole thing.

– More questions being raised by the minute. At this point, football is in HUGE trouble. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 8, 2020

I asked people over the weekend in a Twitter poll if they thought the season would happen, and the results weren’t pretty.

Of the 4,504 voters, 73% voted that the season won’t happen.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 8, 2020

I’m honestly surprised that only 73% of people think the season won’t happen. I figured that number would have been much higher.

At this point, we truly have no reason at all to think that the season will occur. The MAC already packed up shop, and the Big 10 is reportedly considering closing up at any moment.

Once the Big 10 goes, then the dominos will fall incredibly fast for the rest of the Power Five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

I wish I had some good news to report, but I just don’t. This past weekend was an absolutely insane 48 hours for college football.

It was an avalanche of bad news, and things don’t look like they’re getting better anytime soon. I’m still holding out hope, but it appears to be fading by the day.

“The college football season has been canceled.” Me: pic.twitter.com/2lCjE5Wu5S — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2020

Keep checking back for more updates on the season as we have them. Things are changing by the minute. What a crazy and dark time to be a football fan.