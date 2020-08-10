Politics

President Trump Abruptly Rushed Out Of News Conference

President Donald Trump was abruptly rushed from a Monday press conference after shots were fired near the White House.

The president had just begun his remarks when shots were fired near 17th and Pennsylvania Ave, and Secret Service agents immediately cleared the lawn. (RELATED: CNN Guest Says There’s No Network On The Left Dedicated To Tearing Down Trump)

Several agents approached Trump and whisked him from the briefing room as well.

WATCH:

The president remained near the Oval Office for several minutes while law enforcement officers got the situation under control, then returned to the briefing room.

Trump confirmed that shots had been fired by the White House, and that a suspect had been shot by Secret Service agents. He thanked the Secret Service for doing their jobs, and after fielding a few questions about the interruption, pivoted back to his remarks.

WATCH: