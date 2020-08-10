President Trump Abruptly Rushed Out Of News Conference

President Donald Trump was abruptly rushed from a Monday press conference after shots were fired near the White House.

BREAKING: we’ve just been locked in the briefing room and Secret Service moves POTUS back into West Wing. We’re on lockdown pic.twitter.com/uzq8vgSN5F — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020

Camera crews and producers moved off Pebble Beach. Reports of shots fired. This is all developing pic.twitter.com/zA6rFN5MCp — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020

The president had just begun his remarks when shots were fired near 17th and Pennsylvania Ave, and Secret Service agents immediately cleared the lawn.

Sounded like a gun shot right outside the White House. Secret service making press clear the lawn. Law enforcement holding guns everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KQx6HWcKij — @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) August 10, 2020

Several agents approached Trump and whisked him from the briefing room as well.

WATCH:

The president remained near the Oval Office for several minutes while law enforcement officers got the situation under control, then returned to the briefing room.

Trump confirmed that shots had been fired by the White House, and that a suspect had been shot by Secret Service agents. He thanked the Secret Service for doing their jobs, and after fielding a few questions about the interruption, pivoted back to his remarks.

WATCH: