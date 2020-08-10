Rioters, Looters Hit Chicago After Man Reportedly Hit In Shootout With Police

Many rioters and looters took to the streets of Chicago early Monday, according to multiple reports, breaking into upscale stores after a man was reportedly hit during a shootout with Chicago police.

The police remain on the scene Monday morning after rioters smashed windows and burned vehicles, according to Newsweek.

Many on social media captured imagery of the mayhem as violence again exploded in Chicago following an incident with police and an assailant. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Cites COVID-19 For City’s Escalating Murder Rate)

Reporter Ian Miles Cheong shared video of the apparent looting.

There are literally hundreds of looters in Chicago right now, hitting all the stores. pic.twitter.com/rXpdhZFEOZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

There’s a caravan of dozens of cars filled with looters hitting Chicago’s luxury store fronts. pic.twitter.com/Ej4plpuLMP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Chicago police acknowledged that an officer returned fire and shot a man Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on South Racine Avenue, according to Newsweek. Officers arrived on-scene after responding to reports of a man carrying a gun on the street. After approaching an individual who matched the description of the suspect, the man began shooting at the investigating officers, police told Newsweek.

He then reportedly attempted to escape by running away.

Police fired back at the suspect, hitting him, according to the authorities’ account. The suspect was then moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition has not been reported. Police told Newsweek that the exchange prompted the protests that then deteriorated into full-scale rioting and looting. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Heard Calling Police Union Leader A ‘Clown’)

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot has resisted any efforts by the Trump administration to send federal law enforcement agents to the city in an attempt to help quell the violent protest and escalating crime.

“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” Lightfoot pledged.

The mayor has been sparring with the Trump administration over Chicago’s violence. During her July 16 daily press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to Lightfoot as a “derelict mayor” who “should step up and ask for federal help because she is doing a very poor job at protecting her streets.”

Lightfoot dismissed the criticism and responded by tweeting, “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”