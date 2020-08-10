Editorial

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says The SEC And ACC Should Play Football, Suggests Poaching Players From Conferences That Don’t

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable with US President Donald Trump, in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants the ACC and SEC to play football in the fall.

It looks like the college football season is in major trouble as we approach September, but DeSantis is urging schools to play during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He spoke with Clay Travis for a Monday interview, and said he’s “100% in favor” of the SEC and ACC playing in the fall. He even suggested that schools should try to poach players from conferences that don’t.

Obviously, I completely agree with DeSantis that we should be playing in the fall. Not just the ACC and SEC, but literally every school at the FBS level should be playing.

In my mind, it’s not even a tough call. Let the kids play! They want to play, and they should be allowed to play.

It’s really that simple.

Having said that, DeSantis is asking for the second coming of the Civil War if he thinks SEC schools are going to poach Big 10 players.

National guard units should be deployed to the borders to stop that from happening. If the SEC and ACC want to poach our talent during the coronavirus pandemic, then they’ll have to do it over my dead body.

I’d rather the world burn down than Nick Saban and company pillage our resources.

I’m with him on getting the games going, but I will lead  war if the SEC and ACC come for our talent. Don’t test us. The last time the South popped off, it didn’t end well for them.