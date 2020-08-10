Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says The SEC And ACC Should Play Football, Suggests Poaching Players From Conferences That Don’t

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants the ACC and SEC to play football in the fall.

It looks like the college football season is in major trouble as we approach September, but DeSantis is urging schools to play during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He spoke with Clay Travis for a Monday interview, and said he’s “100% in favor” of the SEC and ACC playing in the fall. He even suggested that schools should try to poach players from conferences that don’t.

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis says he believes “without question” ACC & SEC should play this fall & he is “100% in favor of playing.” Says if Big Ten schools want to cancel SEC & ACC schools should go after their best players and let them play in South. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis also says he supports #WeWantToPlay & said he believed @Trevorlawrencee had done a great job speaking out for college athletes. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020

Obviously, I completely agree with DeSantis that we should be playing in the fall. Not just the ACC and SEC, but literally every school at the FBS level should be playing.

In my mind, it’s not even a tough call. Let the kids play! They want to play, and they should be allowed to play.

It’s really that simple.

Canceling the college football season is a cowardly decision based on fear, and it doesn’t help the players at all. Now, the biggest names in college football are taking a stand and fighting back to save the season. Will the media cover players BEGGING to play in the fall? pic.twitter.com/LWRXEghi3s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2020

Having said that, DeSantis is asking for the second coming of the Civil War if he thinks SEC schools are going to poach Big 10 players.

National guard units should be deployed to the borders to stop that from happening. If the SEC and ACC want to poach our talent during the coronavirus pandemic, then they’ll have to do it over my dead body.

I’d rather the world burn down than Nick Saban and company pillage our resources.

I’m with him on getting the games going, but I will lead war if the SEC and ACC come for our talent. Don’t test us. The last time the South popped off, it didn’t end well for them.