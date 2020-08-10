Scott Frost And Jim Harbaugh Come Out In Support Of Playing The 2020 Football Season

Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh have both come out in support of playing the 2020 football season.

It has been reported that the Big 10 has voted to cancel the football season during the coronavirus pandemic, but no official announcement has been made.

Harbaugh and Frost are both doing what they can to try and save the season before an official announcement is made.

The Nebraska head coach addressed the media Monday, and made it crystal clear that the Cornhuskers want to play. You can listen to his comments below.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. “We want to play football at the University of Nebraska.” pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

“Our University is committed to playing no matter what, no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is.”#Huskers HC Scott Frost on opponents for 2020. pic.twitter.com/kTPN9znv0v — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

The head coach of the Wolverines also released a letter stating that he believes the virus can be “controlled and handled” to the point of playing the season.

Letter from Jim Harbaugh on wanting to play the season and why he thinks it can happen. pic.twitter.com/wUlf8q4vYr — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 10, 2020

We need as much of this as possible. Right up to the moment that Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren announces that season is done, we need coaches vocally stepping up.

Where are the other 12 coaches? Where are the other leaders in the conference? Now is not the time for silence. It’s time to make some noise and get loud.

Canceling the college football season is a cowardly decision based on fear, and it doesn’t help the players at all. Now, the biggest names in college football are taking a stand and fighting back to save the season. Will the media cover players BEGGING to play in the fall? pic.twitter.com/LWRXEghi3s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2020

If there is any chance that the season can still be salvaged, then we have to take it. It’s that simple. Let’s get to work and save this season!