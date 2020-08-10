REPORT: The SEC Still Intends On ‘Playing’ The 2020 Football Season

The SEC still intends on playing college football in the fall.

The Big 10 canceling the football season is viewed as imminent, and could literally come at any time during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the SEC apparently still plans on pushing forward with the season. Paul Finebaum said during a Monday morning ESPN appearance that a source told him that the conference is “still planning on playing.”

You can watch his full comments below.

“The college football season is not dead, it’s just only on life support right now.” —a source to @finebaum pic.twitter.com/Fha5sVIcjh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 10, 2020

At this point, I honestly have no idea what to believe and I have no idea what will happen. Things are changing by the minute.

Friday afternoon, I was cracking beers with the boys enjoying life and talking about how great it was that football was around the corner.

Three days later and everything has fallen apart! Stop and think about how crazy that is. Think about how much has changed since Saturday morning.

The MAC canceled their season, the B1G is almost certainly going to do the same and then all hell is going to break loose.

Will the SEC play alone? Who knows, but anything is possible at this point. Welcome to sports in 2020. Expect the unexpected.